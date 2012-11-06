TEXT-S&P Affirms Banco Inbursa 'BBB/A-2' Ratings

Overview
-- Mexico-based universal bank Inbursa maintains its good
presence in the Mexican banking system and its strong
capitalization levels.
-- We are affirming our global scale 'BBB/A-2' and national
scale 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' issuer credit ratings on Inbursa.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
penetration of the small and midsize enterprise and consumer
segments will keep improving Inbursa's business stability and
risk concentrations.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its global scale 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings (ICR) on Banco
Inbursa S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero
Inbursa (Inbursa). At the same time, we affirmed our national
scale 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' ICRs on the bank. The outlook is stable.
We also affirmed our national scale 'mxAAA' rating on
Inbursa's medium-term senior unsecured notes.
Rationale
The ratings on Inbursa reflect our view of its "adequate"
(as our criteria define the term) business position, "strong"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and its
"average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor is 'bbb', which reflects our
view of the weighted-average economic risk in the countries in
which Inbursa has exposure through its loan book--mainly Mexico
(representing approximately 85% of total loans), United States
of America (10%), Spain (3%), and Brazil (2%). We score BICRAs
on a scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking
systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Our
weighted economic risk score for these countries is '5'. We
believe that the main risk for banks operating in Mexico is
economic risk, resulting from the population's low income level
(from a global perspective) and the decline in payment capacity
because of low levels of domestic savings. Mexico's banks also
face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework
that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights.
However, underwriting standards have improved, and there
currently are no asset bubbles in Mexico's economy. Industry
risk is not as high because of conservative regulation, but
supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive
dynamics fuels the lending system, funding is based on stable
deposits, and the domestic debt markets are expanding rapidly.
We classify the Mexico's government as "supportive" to its
banking system, based the support it had provided to banks in
the past and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks
withstand problems.
We view Inbursa's business position as "adequate" due to its
good presence in Mexico and an improving diversification of
business activities. In addition, the bank enjoys business
stability, taking advantage of the strong relationships that it
has with large corporates which are part of Grupo Carso.
Moreover, the bank's strategy to penetrate small and medium
enterprises (SMEs) and the consumer segment will strengthen its
business stability, as seen in Inbursa's orientation to build
long-standing customer relationships.
During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, Inbursa took
advantage of a slower lending growth at foreign-owned banks due
to the adverse conditions their parent companies were facing. In
addition, the bank expanded to other countries, amid high
lending rates at countries with stronger creditworthiness in
comparison with Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2; local
currency: A-/Stable/A-2). As a result, Inbursa almost doubled
its loan portfolio between 2007 and 2008. However, Inbursa's
total loan growth moderated during 2011--despite large
prepayments of loans from corporate and government entities
during 2011, the growth in SMEs and retail products (auto loans
and payrolls) provided Inbursa adequate business stability. We
expect the bank's loan portfolio to grow moderately--around
10%--in 2013.
Inbursa is the sixth-largest Mexican bank with a market
share of 6.6% in terms of loans as of August 2012. Even though
its most immediate competitors are HSBC Mexico (BBB/Stable/A-2)
and Scotiabank Inverlat (BBB/Stable/A-2) with 7.4% and 4.4% of
the market, respectively, Inbursa is a strong competitor for the
top four Mexican banks in particular business segments. For
instance, Inbursa's commercial loans represent around 75% of its
loan portfolio as of August 2012 and the bank is the
fifth-largest player in this segment with a market share of 11%.
For 2012, we expect a marginal growth for the bank's loan
portfolio, around 5%, which would be below the Mexican banking
industry. However, we believe Inbursa will maintain its market
position and revenue diversification will remain unchanged.
In our view, Inbursa lags its larger competitors in terms of
business diversification. This reflects the bank's high
concentration in the commercial segments. Inbursa has been
making efforts to improve its diversification: its penetration
of the SMEs segment will diversify its commercial loan
portfolio. As of June 2012, SMEs represent around 4% of
Inbursa's commercial segment and we expect it to rise during the
next two years and will be an important component of the bank's
growth strategy. Even though we believe that consumer loans will
keep supporting the bank's future growth, its participation
within total loans will still be small.
We expect Inbursa's capital and earnings to remain "strong"
over the next two years--one of the bank's main strengths.
According to our expectations, Inbursa's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio was in the 11.0%-12.0% range (11.7% at year-end
2011). We expect this ratio will remain strong, between 10.0%
and 11.0% in the next 12-18 months. Our financial forecasts
consider a loan growth around 5% in 2012 and 10% in 2013, with
stable net interest margin. In our opinion, the maintenance of
adequate profitability, with return on assets (ROA) between 1.2%
and 1.5% during 2012 and 2013, and a marginal payout ratio would
keep supporting its capitalization through retained earnings. We
expect Inbursa's profitability to keep strengthening through the
penetration of SMEs and the retail segment (high-yield
products), reflecting on improvements in net interest margin.
All these assumptions and our capital sustainability analysis
(-35 bps, in average) support our assessment of a strong and
relatively stable RAC ratio in the future.
Inbursa's quality of capital is strong because its capital
base is mainly composed of Tier 1 elements, doesn't include
hybrid instruments or subordinated debt. We consider that
Inbursa's shareholders are supportive of strong capital levels
and dividend payments have not been aggressive. Although
Inbursa's market-related income has added volatility to
bottom-line results, we still consider the bank's quality of
earnings as adequate. It's worth mentioning that Inbursa is
focused on lending activities; however, we identify three
factors that affect its market related income through
mark-to-market valuations: an interest-rate swap position which
provides long-term and fixed-rate funding, a warrant on The New
York Times stock, and recently an investment position on
Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company YPF (NR).
However, we expect market-related income to represent less than
10% of Inbursa's operating revenues during 2012 and 2013. In
addition, return on assets (ROA) is expected be around 1.2% and
1.5% in the next 12-18 months.
Our assessment of Inbursa's risk position is "adequate."
This is based on the bank's historic low credit losses and high
coverage of nonperforming assets (NPAs; consisting of
nonperforming loans and repossessed assets). Despite the
marginal growth of the last two years and the moderate
concentrations in its loan portfolio, Inbursa still maintains
adequate asset quality. However, the bank's NPAs have been
increasing during 2012 due to the deterioration of a small
number of customers, reflecting the high concentration in the
commercial segment. As of September 2012, Inbursa's NPAs rose to
4.1% from 3.4% as of September 2011. The bank maintains a
conservative provisioning policy--NPAs are covered 3.6x with
reserves. During the second-half of 2012, one of its main
customers defaulted; however, the bank's NPAs were not affected
given that the bank received as collateral stocks in YPF, which
is reported as equity. We expect Inbursa's NPAs to drop to below
3.5% in 2013-in line with historical ratios--with reserves
covering 3.5x - 4.0x of NPAs. In addition, we expect Inbursa's
charge-offs to be around 1% at year-end 2012 and to moderate
during 2013 to around 0.5%.
As a consequence of Inbursa's opening operations to other
countries, its foreign currency exposure increased since 2008;
as of September 2012, around 30% of total loans are denominated
in U.S. dollars. Foreign currency exposure could decrease
gradually, as the bank increases its operations in the SMEs and
the retail segments. We do not perceive mismatch in the balance
sheet--by tenors-- mainly because of the small number of
mortgages within the loan portfolio (1% as of August 2012), and
the increasing participation of senior unsecured debt (with long
tenors; duration around two years) within its funding base.
Inbursa has an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity.
The bank has a well-diversified funding base; as of September
2012 it's composed of deposits (60%), medium-term senior
unsecured notes (25%), interbank loans (5%), and derivatives
(10%, which allow guaranteeing long-term funding at fixed rates
through interest rate swaps). Deposits are well balanced between
demand (56%) and time deposits (44%). Inbursa's time deposits
include some concentration by individual depositor; on the other
hand, demand deposits are highly diversified. In this sense, 85%
of Inbursa's deposits are retail. The bank has a market share of
4% in terms of total deposits.
A new issuance of senior unsecured notes could occur during
the fourth-quarter of 2012 to refinance the two issuances
(BINBUR 10-3 and BINBUR 10-4) due October and November 2012. The
expected issue amount would be up to MXN8.050 billion, tapping
its MXN50 billion program. In this sense, Inbursa's outstanding
senior unsecured debt would represent around 27% of its total
liabilities. These resources will keep supporting Inbursa's
growth needs.
We consider Inbursa's liquidity as "adequate". During the
recent financial crisis, Inbursa's liquidity wasn't pressured.
In our view, the bank's franchise is well positioned in the
market to access additional funding sources if needed.
Furthermore, Inbursa has been successful raising funds through
its senior unsecured notes, in order to support its funding
diversification. As of September 2012, the bank's liquid assets
(unrestricted cash and trading securities) represent around 20%
and 30% of demand deposits and senior unsecured notes,
respectively. These liquid assets fully cover its senior
unsecured notes maturing in the next 12 months.
The Mexican sovereign foreign currency credit ratings limit
the ratings on Inbursa. This reflects our opinion that the
economic factors, which could trigger a sovereign stress
scenario, would erode the bank's fundamentals.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Inbursa's
risk-adjusted capitalization will remain strong and
profitability will remain adequate, with ROAs of 1.25%-1.50% in
2012 and 2013. We expect asset quality metrics to recover during
2013, with NPAs of around 3.5% and conservatively covered by
reserves, and charge-offs decreasing to historic levels, around
0.5%. We also believe that the penetration of the SME and
consumer segments will keep supporting Inbursa's business
stability and improving its risk concentrations in the future.
The marginal expected growth for 2012 (around 5%) and moderate
for 2013 (around 10%) lead us to believe that Inbursa will
maintain its good presence in the Mexican banking industry.
The ratings on Inbursa are limited by the Mexican sovereign
ratings; currently, Inbursa's SACP is at 'bbb+'. If the bank's
credit fundamentals remain unchanged, the ratings will move in
tandem with those on the sovereign.
For a downgrade, we would expect Inbursa's risk position to
deteriorate due to higher NPAs, lower provisioning levels, and
larger-than-historic credit losses. The latter, along with a
drop in capitalization levels, with RAC ratio below 10%, would
trigger a downgrade.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Ratings List
Banco Inbursa S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo
Financiero Inbursa
Issuer credit rating
Global scale BBB/Stable/A-2
National scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+
Certificate of deposit BBB/A-2
Senior unsecured mxA-1+
Inversora Bursatil, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa
Issuer credit rating mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+