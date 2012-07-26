版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Sub-servicing transfer to Select Portfolio Servicing from Bank of America, N.A. has no negative ratings impact on three US RMBS transactions

July 27 Moody's: Sub-servicing transfer to Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. from Bank of America, N.A. has no negative ratings impact on three US RMBS transactions.

