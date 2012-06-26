版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades one structured finance transaction indirectly exposed to Bank of America

June 27 Moody's downgrades one structured finance transaction indirectly exposed to Bank of America

Today's rating actions affects one structured note in the US. Issuer: Saturns 2001-6 (Bank of America) U.S. $63,370,000 Certificates Due 2026, Downgraded to Ba2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐