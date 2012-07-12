版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Munic. Deriv.) Variable Rate Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208; rating action expected in connection with the substitution of the liquidity facility

July 13 Moody's Investors Service, at the program sponsor's request, has reviewed the documents submitted to us in connection with the issuance of a substitute liquidity facility in support of Bank of America, National Association (Munic. Deriv.) Variable Rate Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208 (the Certificates).

