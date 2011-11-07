版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 07:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aaa rating to Bank of Nova Scotia's US dollar-denominated, Series 5 covered bonds

Nov 7 Bank of Nova Scotia:

* Moody's assigns Aaa rating to Bank of Nova Scotia's US dollar-denominated, Series 5 covered bonds

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐