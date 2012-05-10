版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 08:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Barneys PDR to D

May 10 Moody's Investors Service has changed Barneys New York, Inc.'s (Barneys) Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D from Caa3 following the restructuring of the company's debt and affirmed its Caa3 Corporate Family Rating. The outlook remains negative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐