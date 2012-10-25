版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms ratings of Latin American subsidiaries of BBVA and Banco Santander

Oct 26 Moody's Investors Service and its respective local affiliates today confirmed the long and short term ratings of five Latin American banking subsidiaries of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) and Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander). These actions conclude the reviews for downgrade that were initiated on 27 June 2012.

