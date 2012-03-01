TEXT: S&P Assigns Bellisio Foods Inc. 'B' Issue-Level Ratings

Overview

-- Centre Partners has acquired the majority stake of U.S.-based Bellisio Foods Inc. and the company refinanced its senior secured credit facilities.

-- We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Bellisio Foods Inc., the borrower of the senior secured facilities and where the company's financial statements are expected to be filed. We are withdrawing the ratings on the company's prior senior secured credit facilities, as well as our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on Bellisio Parent LLC, Bellisio Foods Inc.'s new parent company, following our review of the final legal structure of the company.

-- We assigned 'B' ratings to the company's $200 million senior secured credit facilities and recovery ratings of '3'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bellisio will likely sustain its improved liquidity and continue to generate positive free cash flow.

Rating Action

On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Minneapolis-based Bellisio Foods Inc. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level ratings to Bellisio Foods' $200 million senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $30 millionrevolving credit facility due 2016 and a $170 million term loan due 2017. The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. As part of the transaction, the company also issued roughly $52 million in mezzanine debt (unrated).

We are withdrawing the ratings on the company's prior senior secured credit facilities and our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on Bellisio Parent LLC, Bellisio Foods Inc.'s new parent company.

The outlook is stable. Following the transaction, we estimate that the company had about $234.7 million of adjusted total debt outstanding.

Rationale

The purchase price for the company was $362.5 million, including fees and expenses, of which $234 million was debt financed and $128.5 million was from sponsor and management common equity. Centre Partners and its affiliates own about 95%, and management retained about a 5% stake in the business. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 4.8x, as compared with roughly 3x actual, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will weaken to about 13% from 27% actual for the12 months ended Oct. 9, 2011. We expect the company to reduce leverage to at least the mid-4x area by the end of fiscal 2012.

We view Bellisio Foods Inc.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." We estimate that the company remained highly leveraged following its purchase by Centre Partners, with its debt outstanding increasing by roughly $90 million. Key credit factors considered in our vulnerable business risk assessment include our view of Bellisio's narrow product portfolio, participation in the highly competitive frozen food category, exposure to volatile commodity costs, relatively limited operating scale, and limited customer and geographic diversity.

Through the nine months ended Oct. 9, 2011, net sales increased slightly, by 0.4%, due to volume growth in retail, partially offset by declines in foodservice, international, and co-pack channels. We estimate that EBITDA declined modestly by about 5% from last year primarily because of higher commodity costs. Still, EBITDA margins declined only slightly, to roughly 15.8% for the 12 months ended Oct. 9, 2011, as compared with roughly 16.8% for the same period in 2010, given the company's vertically integrated operations, low-cost packaging, and ability to effectively manage through a period of rising commodity costs. The company continues to generate positive free operating cash flow at $30 million for the 12 months ended Oct. 9, 2011.

We estimate that EBITDA margins will remain at least 15% during the next few years, driven by net sales growth of at least 3% annually in the company's traditional retail, alternative retail, strategic partnerships, and Canadian channels. We also anticipate that the company will manage raw material cost inflation with forward purchases, cost-savings initiatives, and improved manufacturing overhead cost absorption with increased volumes. These assumptions support our anticipation that leverage will fall to at least the mid-4x area by the end of 2012, which is slightly better than indicative leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial profile. However, we maintain our opinion that the company has an aggressive financial policy given that the majority owners will be financial sponsors who, in our view, typically have shorter investment horizons. We do recognize that the company will no longer be family owned, and the new credit agreement restricts discretionary dividends and eliminates permissive related party transactions that were allowable in the prior facilities. Bellisio has been able tomaintain at least a 20% EBITDA cushion on its financial covenants from December 2010 through the quarter ended Oct. 9, 2011, and we expect covenant cushion to remain strong over the next year.

We view Bellisio's business risk profile as vulnerable. Bellisio sells the majority of its core products under the Michelina's brand with sub-brands such as Authentico, Traditional, Lean Gourmet, and Zap-Em's Gourmet. The company has an established market share in the value segment of the frozen-entree category, selling competitively priced dinner entrees. Although we believe the company's competitive position is somewhat defensible given its value price point and brand positioning, with only $312 million of sales in fiscal 2010, Bellisio Foods is a small participant in the highly competitive frozen food industry. The company competes with several larger, financially stronger companies such as ConAgra Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Nestle S.A. (AA/Stable/A-1+) that use promotional activities that, in our opinion, limit Bellisio's pricing authority. Some customer concentration exists, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. accounting for approximately 21% of fiscal 2010 sales and the 10 largest customers making up 73% of sales in fiscal 2010. Geographic diversification is limited, with about 85% of sales generated in the U.S. and 15% in Canada.

Liquidity

We believe Bellisio will have adequate liquidity, as defined in our criteria. This includes anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 to 24 months. We anticipate that liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%. This is based on the following information and assumptions:

-- The company will maintain minimal cash balances on its balance sheet but will have access to its $30 million revolving credit facility due 2016.

-- The credit facility covenants include a minimum fixed-charge coverage and maximum total leverage covenant. The maximum leverage covenant will become more restrictive over time, with step-downs expected to begin in 2013. We estimate that the company will have an EBITDA cushion of about 20% initially for leverage and 25% for the proposed fixed-charge coverage covenant levels.

-- The company has modest annual capital expenditures of about $11 million to $12 million during the next few years. We do not assume any discretionary dividends.

-- We anticipate that Bellisio will generate discretionary cash flow of at least $13 million annually during the next two years.

-- Debt amortization is manageable under the credit facilities at 1% annually on the term loan. The mezzanine facility has no annual amortization and an estimated 2% payment-in-kind coupon.

-- We believe that Bellisio has sound relationships with banks.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bellisio will likely sustain its improved liquidity and continue to generate positive free cash flow. Assuming debt levels do not rise substantially from expected post-transaction levels, we would consider lowering the ratings if the covenant cushion were to decline significantly and/or if the company breaches its financial covenants and, thus, compromises its liquidity position. We estimate this could occur if the company's EBITDA declines by more than 20%, which we believe could occur if commodity costs rise substantially and the company is unable to offset the increases, and/or if the company loses substantial customer volumes to competitors. While unlikely during the next 12 to 24 months, we could consider an upgrade if Bellisio Foods is able to further diversify its narrow product portfolio, generate and sustain discretionary cash flows above current levels, and maintain a financial policy consistent with a higher rating, including a reduction in leverage.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--

Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Bellisio Parent, LLC

Corporate Credit Rating --/--/NR

B(prelim)/Stable

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Senior Secured

US$150 mil term B bank ln due NR

B+ 09/17/2014

Recovery Rating

NR

2

US$18.4 mil revolv cred fac bank ln NR

B+ due 09/17/2014

Recovery Rating

NR

2 New Rating US$30 mil revolver due 12/16/2016 B

Recovery Rating

3 US$170 mil term due 12/16/2017 B

Recovery Rating