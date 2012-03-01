TEXT: S&P Assigns Bellisio Foods Inc. 'B' Issue-Level Ratings

Overview
-- Centre Partners has acquired the majority stake of
U.S.-based Bellisio Foods Inc. and the company refinanced its
senior secured credit facilities.
-- We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Bellisio
Foods Inc., the borrower of the senior secured facilities and
where the company's financial statements are expected to be
filed. We are withdrawing the ratings on the company's prior
senior secured credit facilities, as well as our preliminary 'B'
corporate credit rating on Bellisio Parent LLC, Bellisio Foods
Inc.'s new parent company, following our review of the final
legal structure of the company.
-- We assigned 'B' ratings to the company's $200 million
senior secured credit facilities and recovery ratings of '3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bellisio
will likely sustain its improved liquidity and continue to
generate positive free cash flow.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Minneapolis-based
Bellisio Foods Inc. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level ratings
to Bellisio Foods' $200 million senior secured credit
facilities, which consist of a $30 millionrevolving credit
facility due 2016 and a $170 million term loan due 2017. The
recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. As part of the transaction, the company also
issued roughly $52 million in mezzanine debt (unrated).
We are withdrawing the ratings on the company's prior senior
secured credit facilities and our preliminary 'B' corporate
credit rating on Bellisio Parent LLC, Bellisio Foods Inc.'s new
parent company.
The outlook is stable. Following the transaction, we
estimate that the company had about $234.7 million of adjusted
total debt outstanding.
Rationale
The purchase price for the company was $362.5 million,
including fees and expenses, of which $234 million was debt
financed and $128.5 million was from sponsor and management
common equity. Centre Partners and its affiliates own about 95%,
and management retained about a 5% stake in the business. Pro
forma for the transaction, we estimate lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA is about 4.8x, as compared with roughly 3x actual, and
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will weaken to
about 13% from 27% actual for the12 months ended Oct. 9, 2011.
We expect the company to reduce leverage to at least the mid-4x
area by the end of fiscal 2012.
We view Bellisio Foods Inc.'s financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as
"vulnerable." We estimate that the company remained highly
leveraged following its purchase by Centre Partners, with its
debt outstanding increasing by roughly $90 million. Key credit
factors considered in our vulnerable business risk assessment
include our view of Bellisio's narrow product portfolio,
participation in the highly competitive frozen food category,
exposure to volatile commodity costs, relatively limited
operating scale, and limited customer and geographic diversity.
Through the nine months ended Oct. 9, 2011, net sales
increased slightly, by 0.4%, due to volume growth in retail,
partially offset by declines in foodservice, international, and
co-pack channels. We estimate that EBITDA declined modestly by
about 5% from last year primarily because of higher commodity
costs. Still, EBITDA margins declined only slightly, to roughly
15.8% for the 12 months ended Oct. 9, 2011, as compared with
roughly 16.8% for the same period in 2010, given the company's
vertically integrated operations, low-cost packaging, and
ability to effectively manage through a period of rising
commodity costs. The company continues to generate positive free
operating cash flow at $30 million for the 12 months ended Oct.
9, 2011.
We estimate that EBITDA margins will remain at least 15%
during the next few years, driven by net sales growth of at
least 3% annually in the company's traditional retail,
alternative retail, strategic partnerships, and Canadian
channels. We also anticipate that the company will manage raw
material cost inflation with forward purchases, cost-savings
initiatives, and improved manufacturing overhead cost absorption
with increased volumes. These assumptions support our
anticipation that leverage will fall to at least the mid-4x area
by the end of 2012, which is slightly better than indicative
leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial profile.
However, we maintain our opinion that the company has an
aggressive financial policy given that the majority owners will
be financial sponsors who, in our view, typically have shorter
investment horizons. We do recognize that the company will no
longer be family owned, and the new credit agreement restricts
discretionary dividends and eliminates permissive related party
transactions that were allowable in the prior facilities.
Bellisio has been able tomaintain at least a 20% EBITDA cushion
on its financial covenants from December 2010 through the
quarter ended Oct. 9, 2011, and we expect covenant cushion to
remain strong over the next year.
We view Bellisio's business risk profile as vulnerable.
Bellisio sells the majority of its core products under the
Michelina's brand with sub-brands such as Authentico,
Traditional, Lean Gourmet, and Zap-Em's Gourmet. The company has
an established market share in the value segment of the
frozen-entree category, selling competitively priced dinner
entrees. Although we believe the company's competitive position
is somewhat defensible given its value price point and brand
positioning, with only $312 million of sales in fiscal 2010,
Bellisio Foods is a small participant in the highly competitive
frozen food industry. The company competes with several larger,
financially stronger companies such as ConAgra Foods Inc.
(BBB/Stable/A-2) and Nestle S.A. (AA/Stable/A-1+) that use
promotional activities that, in our opinion, limit Bellisio's
pricing authority. Some customer concentration exists, with
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. accounting for approximately 21% of fiscal
2010 sales and the 10 largest customers making up 73% of sales
in fiscal 2010. Geographic diversification is limited, with
about 85% of sales generated in the U.S. and 15% in Canada.
Liquidity
We believe Bellisio will have adequate liquidity, as defined
in our criteria. This includes anticipation that liquidity
sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the
company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x
during the next 12 to 24 months. We anticipate that liquidity
sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were
to decline by 20%. This is based on the following information
and assumptions:
-- The company will maintain minimal cash balances on its
balance sheet but will have access to its $30 million revolving
credit facility due 2016.
-- The credit facility covenants include a minimum
fixed-charge coverage and maximum total leverage covenant. The
maximum leverage covenant will become more restrictive over
time, with step-downs expected to begin in 2013. We estimate
that the company will have an EBITDA cushion of about 20%
initially for leverage and 25% for the proposed fixed-charge
coverage covenant levels.
-- The company has modest annual capital expenditures of
about $11 million to $12 million during the next few years. We
do not assume any discretionary dividends.
-- We anticipate that Bellisio will generate discretionary
cash flow of at least $13 million annually during the next two
years.
-- Debt amortization is manageable under the credit
facilities at 1% annually on the term loan. The mezzanine
facility has no annual amortization and an estimated 2%
payment-in-kind coupon.
-- We believe that Bellisio has sound relationships with
banks.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery
report to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bellisio will
likely sustain its improved liquidity and continue to generate
positive free cash flow. Assuming debt levels do not rise
substantially from expected post-transaction levels, we would
consider lowering the ratings if the covenant cushion were to
decline significantly and/or if the company breaches its
financial covenants and, thus, compromises its liquidity
position. We estimate this could occur if the company's EBITDA
declines by more than 20%, which we believe could occur if
commodity costs rise substantially and the company is unable to
offset the increases, and/or if the company loses substantial
customer volumes to competitors. While unlikely during the next
12 to 24 months, we could consider an upgrade if Bellisio Foods
is able to further diversify its narrow product portfolio,
generate and sustain discretionary cash flows above current
levels, and maintain a financial policy consistent with a higher
rating, including a reduction in leverage.
