版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Berkshire Hathaway's senior debt rating at Aa2

March 23 Moody's affirms Berkshire Hathaway's senior debt rating at Aa2

