BRIEF-Moody's revises BevMo's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

Oct 9 Moody's Investors Service today revised Beverages & More, Inc.'s ("BevMo") outlook to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed all existing ratings including the Caa1 corporate family rating, the Caa1 probability of default rating, and the Caa1 senior secured notes rating.

