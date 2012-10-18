版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Black Hills Corp's outlook to positive from stable

Oct 18 Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the ratings of Black Hills Corp. (BHC; Baa3) and Black Hills Power (BHP; Baa2) and changed the ratings outlook for both companies to positive from stable.

