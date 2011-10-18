TEXT: S&P Places Brightstar 'BB-' Rtg On CreditWatch Negative

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Global wireless distributor and supply-chain services provider Brightstar has delayed the delivery of its June 2011 quarter financial statements.

-- As a result of the delay, we are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brightstar on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade, depending on our assessment of the company's financials once they are filed.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed all of its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Miami-based Brightstar Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Though Brightstar has delivered operating performance and liquidity measures in line with our expectations through the March 2011 quarter, the company has not delivered its interim financials for the June 2011 quarter on a timely basis. Brightstar's bond indenture requires the company to deliver its financials within 60 days of the end of its quarter. To date, it has not received a notice of default from its bond trustee. In the event it receives formal notice from the trustee, the company would have 60 days from notification to remedy the situation.

We will monitor the company's progress in filing its financial statements as part of our CreditWatch resolution, along with our assessment of the underlying issues causing the delay. When current statements are available, we will review the operating results so that we can resolve the CreditWatch and either lower or affirm our ratings on Brightstar.