TEXT-S&P Withdraws Brookstone Unsolicited Rtgs

BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its unsolicited 'B-' corporate credit rating on Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. due to lack of market interest. At the same time, we withdrew our unsolicited 'CCC+' issue-level and '5' recovery ratings on Brookstone Co. Inc.'s $125.6 million 13% second-lien notes due Oct. 15, 2014. The notes are guaranteed by Brookstone. Ratings List Ratings Withdrawn To From Brookstone Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured NR CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 5
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.