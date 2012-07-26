版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Brunswick's call of 11.25% notes, Q2 earnings not enough to move Ba3 rating

July 27 Moody's says Brunswick's call of 11.25% notes and 2nd quarter earnings announcement today are credit positives, but not enough to move the Ba3 rating

