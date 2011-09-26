版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Cablevision Ba2 CFR, outlook stable

Sept 26 Moody's Investors Service affirmed Cablevision Systems Corporation's ("Cablevision" or "CVC") long term debt ratings (Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating (PDR)). Existing ratings for CSC Holdings, LLC ("CSC") and Newsday LLC ("Newsday"), the wholly owned subsidiaries of CVC, were also affirmed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐