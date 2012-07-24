版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms A1 rating on California general obligation bonds

July 25 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating and stable outlook on the State of California's general obligation bonds.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐