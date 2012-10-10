版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 08:01 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews ratings of 32 California cities; nine pension bonds downgraded

Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has placed under review the lease-backed obligation and/or general obligation ratings of 32 cities in California, and has downgraded the pension obligation bonds of eight cities and one pooled financing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐