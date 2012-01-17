版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 07:37 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Canadian Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust II Series 2012-1 Notes

* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Canadian Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust II Series 2012-1 Notes

