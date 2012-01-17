BRIEF: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Canadian Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust II Series 2012-1 Notes

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
Jan 18 Canadian Capital Auto Recievables Asset Trust II:
* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Canadian Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust II Series 2012-1 Notes
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.