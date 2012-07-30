版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Cantor Fitzgerald (senior at Baa3) for Downgrade

July 31 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (senior at Baa3) and its affiliate BGC Partners Inc. (senior at Ba1) on review for possible downgrade.

