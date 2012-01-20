版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 08:35 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns Long Term ratings to the CARDS II Trust Series 2012-1 Notes

Jan 20 CARDS II Trust series 2012-1:

