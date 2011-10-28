版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 11:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms the Ba2 (Senior)/Ba3(Subordinate) debt ratings for Cargo Acquisition Companies Obligated Group

Oct 28 Cargo Acquisition Companies Obligated Group:

* Moody's confirms the Ba2 (Senior)/Ba3(Subordinate) debt ratings for Cargo Acquisition Companies Obligated Group

