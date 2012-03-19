TEXT:Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CHICAGO, March 19 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the outstanding notes of CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1 as follows:
--Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings are based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch's expectations. Under the credit enhancement structure, the securities are able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the current ratings and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.
The ratings reflect the quality of CarMax Business Services, LLC retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.