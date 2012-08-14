版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 07:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says CCC Information Services' dividend is credit negative, but no rating impact

Aug 15 Moody's Investors Service said CCC Information Services Inc.'s proposed special dividend is credit negative, but will not impact its B2 Corporate Family Rating or stable ratings outlook.

