TEXT: S&P Raises CCFC Finance Corp. And BRSP LLC Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its rating to
'BB' from 'BB-' on CCFC Finance Corp.'s (CCFC) $1 billion senior
secured bank note due 2016 (Calpine CCFC Holdings LLC is a joint
issuer) and BRSP LLC's (BRSP) $282 million senior secured term
loan due July 2014. The recovery rating on both loans is
unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%
to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. These
rating actions follow our upgrade of Calpine Corp. to 'B+' from
'B'. As 100% owned, non-ring-fenced subsidiaries of Calpine, the
default risk on both CCFC and BRSP is the same as the CCR on
Calpine. Secured debt at CCFC and BRSP is rated two notches
above the CCR, given the '1' recovery rating on the debt. For
more details, please see our report on Calpine published Sept.
30, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To
From
CCFC Finance Corp.
Senior Secured BB
BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
BRSP LLC
Senior Secured BB
BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1