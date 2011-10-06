TEXT: S&P Raises CCFC Finance Corp. And BRSP LLC Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' on CCFC Finance Corp.'s (CCFC) $1 billion senior secured bank note due 2016 (Calpine CCFC Holdings LLC is a joint issuer) and BRSP LLC's (BRSP) $282 million senior secured term loan due July 2014. The recovery rating on both loans is unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. These rating actions follow our upgrade of Calpine Corp. to 'B+' from 'B'. As 100% owned, non-ring-fenced subsidiaries of Calpine, the default risk on both CCFC and BRSP is the same as the CCR on Calpine. Secured debt at CCFC and BRSP is rated two notches above the CCR, given the '1' recovery rating on the debt. For more details, please see our report on Calpine published Sept. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Ratings List

Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged

To From

CCFC Finance Corp.

Senior Secured BB BB-

Recovery Rating 1 1

BRSP LLC

Senior Secured BB BB-

Recovery Rating 1 1