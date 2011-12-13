TEXT:S&P Revises CC Media Hldgs 'CCC+' Rtg Outlk To Neg From Pos

-- Ad demand has slowed in the fourth quarter of 2011 in radio and outdoor, which we believe will continue in 2012 due to the weak global economy. In our view, such slower growth heightens refinancing risk surrounding U.S.-based radio broadcaster and outdoor ad provider CC Media's formidable debt maturities in 2014 and 2016.

-- We are revising our 'CCC+' rating outlook on the company to negative from positive.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that softening ad demand and global economic uncertainty could slow the pace of revenue growth over the next few years.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on San Antonio, Texas-based CC Media Holdings Inc., and its operating subsidiary Clear Channel Communications Inc., which we view on consolidated basis, to negative from positive. We affirmed our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating of 'CCC+'.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that softening ad demand and global economic uncertainty could slow the pace of revenue growth at CC Media over the intermediate term, heightening refinancing risk around its 2014 and 2016 debt maturities," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Altberg.

The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating reflects the risks surrounding the longer-term viability of the company's capital structure--in particular, refinancing risk relating to sizable secured and unsecured debt maturities in 2014 ($2.9 billion) and 2016 ($12.3 billion). We view CC Media's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given the company's significant refinancing risk, very slim EBITDA coverage of interest expense, and minimal discretionary cash flow compared to its debt burden. In our view, the company has a "fair" business risk profile, because of its position as the largest U.S. radio and global outdoor advertising operator.

CC Media Holdings is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster, with over 55% of its stations located in the top 100 markets. The company has the No. 1 or No. 2 audience position in the top 10 markets, which, in conjunction with its size and scale, confers significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio industry dropped sharply during the recession, and although we believe Clear Channel and competitors have experienced ad rate growth in 2010 and 2011, we suspect ad rates remain well below prerecession levels. The company's more stable global outdoor business has good geographic diversity, with a presence in 29 countries. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects at the outdoor segment, which is under less structural pressure than certain other local media, such as newspapers and directories. The outdoor segment will likely also benefit from the increasing deployment of digital billboards and the ongoing slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. While audience levels have remained relatively stable in radio, we believe there is less visibility regarding the industry's ability to achieve sustainable revenue growth in 2012 and beyond, due to advertising market share loss to alternative traditional and digital media and the lack of ad rate integrity.

Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company has more than ample liquidity to meet its roughly $562 million of unsecured pre-LBO notes that mature in 2012 and 2013 with cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow. The company could also issue under its accordion facility to refinance a portion of this debt in order to preserve cash balances. The more formidable refinancing risk is in 2014, with $2.9 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities, and in 2016, with $12.3 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities. The company's term loan A ($1.1 billion outstanding) is only pre-payable on a pro rata basis with 2016 bank maturities, which reduces the flexibility to address 2014 bank maturities before they come due. As of Sept. 30, 2011, lease-adjusted total debt (capitalizing both operating leases and minimum franchise payments associated with outdoor operations, and including accrued interest, asset retirement obligations, third-party debt, and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was very steep, at 11.9x, down from 13.0x at year-end 2010. EBITDA (including restructuring costs) coverage of interest was very slim, at about 1.2x on Sept. 30, 2011, while EBITDA coverage of cash interest was slightly better, at roughly 1.4x. We expect the coverage ratio could decline if the company refinances debt maturities at higher interest rates or modestly underperforms our base-case expectations.

