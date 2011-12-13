TEXT:S&P Revises CC Media Hldgs 'CCC+' Rtg Outlk To Neg From Pos

-- Ad demand has slowed in the fourth quarter of 2011 in
radio and outdoor, which we believe will continue in 2012 due to
the weak global economy. In our view, such slower growth
heightens refinancing risk surrounding U.S.-based radio
broadcaster and outdoor ad provider CC Media's formidable debt
maturities in 2014 and 2016.
-- We are revising our 'CCC+' rating outlook on the company
to negative from positive.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that
softening ad demand and global economic uncertainty could slow
the pace of revenue growth over the next few years.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on San
Antonio, Texas-based CC Media Holdings Inc., and its operating
subsidiary Clear Channel Communications Inc., which we view on
consolidated basis, to negative from positive. We affirmed our
ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating of
'CCC+'.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that softening ad
demand and global economic uncertainty could slow the pace of
revenue growth at CC Media over the intermediate term,
heightening refinancing risk around its 2014 and 2016 debt
maturities," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael
Altberg.
The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating reflects the risks
surrounding the longer-term viability of the company's capital
structure--in particular, refinancing risk relating to sizable
secured and unsecured debt maturities in 2014 ($2.9 billion) and
2016 ($12.3 billion). We view CC Media's financial risk profile
as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given the
company's significant refinancing risk, very slim EBITDA
coverage of interest expense, and minimal discretionary cash
flow compared to its debt burden. In our view, the company has a
"fair" business risk profile, because of its position as the
largest U.S. radio and global outdoor advertising operator.
CC Media Holdings is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster,
with over 55% of its stations located in the top 100 markets.
The company has the No. 1 or No. 2 audience position in the top
10 markets, which, in conjunction with its size and scale,
confers significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio
industry dropped sharply during the recession, and although we
believe Clear Channel and competitors have experienced ad rate
growth in 2010 and 2011, we suspect ad rates remain well below
prerecession levels. The company's more stable global outdoor
business has good geographic diversity, with a presence in 29
countries. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth
prospects at the outdoor segment, which is under less structural
pressure than certain other local media, such as newspapers and
directories. The outdoor segment will likely also benefit from
the increasing deployment of digital billboards and the ongoing
slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. While audience levels
have remained relatively stable in radio, we believe there is
less visibility regarding the industry's ability to achieve
sustainable revenue growth in 2012 and beyond, due to
advertising market share loss to alternative traditional and
digital media and the lack of ad rate integrity.
Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company
has more than ample liquidity to meet its roughly $562 million
of unsecured pre-LBO notes that mature in 2012 and 2013 with
cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow. The company
could also issue under its accordion facility to refinance a
portion of this debt in order to preserve cash balances. The
more formidable refinancing risk is in 2014, with $2.9 billion
of secured and unsecured debt maturities, and in 2016, with
$12.3 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities. The
company's term loan A ($1.1 billion outstanding) is only
pre-payable on a pro rata basis with 2016 bank maturities, which
reduces the flexibility to address 2014 bank maturities before
they come due. As of Sept. 30, 2011, lease-adjusted total debt
(capitalizing both operating leases and minimum franchise
payments associated with outdoor operations, and including
accrued interest, asset retirement obligations, third-party
debt, and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was very
steep, at 11.9x, down from 13.0x at year-end 2010. EBITDA
(including restructuring costs) coverage of interest was very
slim, at about 1.2x on Sept. 30, 2011, while EBITDA coverage of
cash interest was slightly better, at roughly 1.4x. We expect
the coverage ratio could decline if the company refinances debt
maturities at higher interest rates or modestly underperforms
our base-case expectations.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12,
2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008