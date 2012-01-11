TEXT: S&P Affirms CFE Corp Cr Ratings At FC 'BBB', LC 'A-'; Outlook Stable

-- We continue to view the likelihood of extraordinary government support for CFE as almost certain based on CFE's integral link to and critical role for the Mexican government.

-- CFE has changed its financial policy and increased its leverage to support its infrastructure expansion plan, and will likely continue to do so during 2012.

-- We are affirming our corporate credit ratings on CFE at foreign currency 'BBB' and local currency 'A-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CFE's relationship with the government won't change significantly over the medium-to-long term.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its corporate credit ratings on Comision Federal De Electricidad (CFE) at foreign currency 'BBB' and local currency 'A-'. The outlook is stable.

Our ratings on CFE reflect our opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the United Mexican States (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CFE in the event of financial distress.

"In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view is based on our assessment of CFE's critical role as the only provider of electric services in Mexico and the entity responsible for planning and operating the country's electric system," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carolina Duran. "In our opinion, this provides a strong economic incentive for the sovereign to support the issuer during periods of financial distress."

We also base the ratings on CFE on its integral link with the government based on full and stable ownership of CFE, its participation in appointing senior management and defining strategy, and integration of the company in the federal government's annual budget.

We assess CFE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb', given the limited free operating cash flow generation that has resulted in an increased use of debt over the past couple of years to finance its capital expenditures. The SACP also reflects the company's large unfunded pension obligations, a rate-setting policy that doesn't fully compensate all power production cost increases, and the company's role as a non-rent-seeking enterprise.

These weaknesses are partially offset by the company's role as Mexico's only vertically integrated electric utility and the government's strong economic incentive to provide ongoing and extraordinary support.

The stable outlook mirrors that on Mexico. This reflects our expectation that no major changes will be made to CFE's role in the Mexican energy sector or links with the federal government.

We would change our ratings on CFE upon a change in the foreign or local currency rating on the sovereign.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008