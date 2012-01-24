TEXT: S&P Rates Chester Downs' Proposed Sr Secd Nts Preliminary 'B+'

-- U.S. gaming company Chester Downs and Marina, an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC), plans to issue $315 million in senior secured notes due 2020.

-- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with a preliminary '1' recovery rating, and affirming our 'B-' rating on the company.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects the link between Chester Downs and CEC, though we expect that credit measures at Chester Downs will remain strong for the rating following the proposed transaction.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to Chester, Pa.-based Chester Downs and Marina's proposed $315 million senior secured notes due 2020, co-issued by Chester Downs Finance Corp. In addition, we assigned the notes a preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay its existing term loan debt and make a distribution to its parent company, Harrah's Chester Downs Investment Co., which is wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Chester Downs. The rating outlook is stable.

"The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) and very aggressive financial policy of Chester Downs' indirect majority owner and property manager, CEC," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long.

Through its subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (CEOC), CEC currently owns a 95% stake in Chester. Given CEC's substantial majority controlling position, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views Chester's credit quality as linked to CEC's. We believe a bankruptcy at CEC could result in a bankruptcy at Chester, despite its relatively moderate financial burden, because we believe CEC could decide to include Chester in a broader bankruptcy proceeding. Management could accomplish this by buying out the minority investors for a relatively insignificant sum.

As a standalone entity, our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) might support a higher rating. However, it is unlikely our rating on Chester would be higher than our rating on CEC.

Our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects Chester's high debt balances, which, pro forma for the proposed transaction, will consist solely of the $315 million senior secured notes. Still, under our performance expectations for the property and incorporating minimal capital spending needs, we expect positive free operating cash flow generation.

Our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak" reflects its limited diversity as an operator of a single gaming property and increased competitive pressure in the Philadelphia-area gaming market in recent years. These factors are partially offset by the inclusion of the property in Caesars' Total Rewards player network, which offers some competitive advantage, and strong market demographics.

Chester is 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia, allowing the facility to benefit from the strong demographics of the greater Philadelphia market. The property performed well in recent periods despite increased competition in the Philadelphia gaming market following the opening of SugarHouse Casino in 2010. Performance benefited from legislation in Pennsylvania that allowed table games in casinos starting in mid 2010. Total gaming revenue at the property increased 7% in 2011, despite a 9.5% decrease in slot revenues. In the first nine months of 2011, Chester's margins improved over 400 basis points, driving a mid-double-digit increase in EBITDA. Chester benefitted from a lower tax rate on table games and cost efficiencies.

