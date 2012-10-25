版本:
BRIEF-Moody's assigns B2 CFR to CHG; rates LBO financing

Oct 26 Moody's Investors Service assigned Corporate Family and Probability of Default Ratings of B2 to CHG Healthcare Services, Inc. ("CHG", initially "CHG Buyer Corporation") in connection with its proposed $1.25 billion leveraged buyout.

