TEXT-S&P Says China Could Afford Another Big Stimulus

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--China hasn't
introduced another large stimulus program this year despite
growing economic tensions, but it remains an option if
conditions sharply deteriorate.
That's according to a report that Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services released today, titled "China Has Plenty Of Powder Left
In Its Stimulus Keg."
"The government retains significant capacity to support
economic growth, if needed, partly because of China's sizable
financial assets," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kim Eng
Tan.
Standard & Poor's says the government may be prepared to
pump money into the economy if the currently stable unemployment
rate rises steeply. In such a scenario, the cost of losing more
inflation credibility would likely be a secondary consideration
in a period of top leadership changes.
Even in a country fabled for far-sighted policymakers,
near-term social stability is valued much more than long-term
policy credibility.
"We still expect real economic growth of 8.2% in 2013. But
in 2012, growth could slow to about 8%, compared with average
growth of 9.6% for the past few years," said Mr. Tan.
The report addresses the reasons why some observers believe
China doesn't have the capacity to begin a new round of economic
stimuli. It also highlights the likely inefficiencies of such a
program and inflationary expectations.