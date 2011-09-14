BRIEF: S&P Asns Chipmatic Co. And Ottawa Property Group Ltd. Prlm Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary rating of
'A/A-1' to the Chipmatic Co.'s and Ottawa Property Group Ltd.'s
(the issuers') $5 million maximum principal amount variable-rate
taxable notes series 2011 (for the Chipmatic Co. and Ottawa
Property Group Ltd. project).
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity
support that Comerica Bank ('A/A-1') provides in the form of an
irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC,
Comerica Bank fully supports all note payment obligations when
the notes are in the weekly interest rate reset mode. Therefore,
our preliminary rating applies only during this rate mode. If
the notes are converted to another rate mode, we will likely
withdraw our rating.
The 'A' long-term component of our preliminary rating is
based on our long-term issuer credit rating on Comerica Bank and
addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal
when the noteholders have not exercised the put option. The
'A-1' short-term component of our preliminary rating is based on
our short-term issuer credit rating on Comerica Bank and
addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal
when the noteholders have exercised the put option.
In view of the series 2011 note structure, changes to our
rating on the weekly rate notes can result from, among other
things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments
to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the
notes as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and the LOC
has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these
conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the
notes.
