TEXT-S&PBulletin: Chrysler Rating Not Affected By Announcements

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that Chrysler Group LLC's
(B+/Stable/--) first-quarter earnings and the downgrade of 58.5%
owner Fiat SpA (now BB-/Stable/B) have no impact on the rating
for Chrysler.
Chrysler's first-quarter earnings were sharply higher than
in 2011, largely because of a 25% rise in shipments. But it
appears that inventory will remain manageable--Chrysler's days
supply was reported at 59 days at March 31, down from 64 at
year-end 2011. While U.S. industry light vehicles sales rose
13.4% in the first quarter, Chrysler's retail and fleet sales
rose 38.5%, according to Ward's AutoInfoBank.
Still, the first quarter may be one of the strongest
quarters of the year on some counts: Free cash flow in the
quarter was $1.7 billion, compared with company guidance of more
than $1 billion for all of 2012 and our expectation of positive
free cash flow. EBITDA margin was 8.5% in the quarter. For the
rating, we assume Chrysler's EBITDA margin will be around 8%.
This incorporates our view that Chrysler's retail and fleet
share in the U.S. is at least 10% (it was 11.4% for the first
three months of 2012 for light vehicles, again according to
Ward's).
As previously stated, we do not expect the gap between our
ratings on Fiat and Chrysler (now one notch after the Fiat
downgrade) to increase, and it could well decrease as ownership
and integration increases. Our rating outlooks on both companies
are now stable. We believe Chrysler's borrowing agreements
(through payment restrictions) would prevent substantial
distributions to Fiat.