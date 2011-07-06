BRIEF-Moody's No rating impact on Citibank card ABS

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
7 July, 2011 Moody's No rating impact on Citibank card ABS following seller-servicer merger
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities
LONDON, Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.