中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 12:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Citibank Japan's ratings; outlook negative

Oct 18 Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Citibank Japan Ltd.'s Baa1/Prime-2 bank deposit ratings and D+ bank financial strength rating (BFSR), which maps into a baseline credit assessment of baa3. However, Moody's has changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

