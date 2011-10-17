TEXT: Fitch: Citibank Korea Inc. Remains on RWN

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/SEOUL, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Korea-based Citibank Korea Inc.'s (CKI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and Support Rating of '1' on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action is pending the RWN on its 100% parent Citigroup Inc. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity from the 100% parent Citi, ('A+'/RWN) to support the bank in case of need. CKI shares Citi's brand name and is strategically important to the group's international banking operations. In this regard, the agency notes that Citi has previously injected capital into the Korean bank subsidiary and Fitch would expect further support (including for funding) to be provided on a timely basis, if needed.

CKI's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's solid capitalisation and stable net interest margins (NIM), backed by strong ordinary support from Citi, especially in foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into account its moderate bottomline profitability, large exposure to unsecured consumer loans and wholesale funding reliance.

CKI's regulatory NIM has been stable at around 2.6%, which is higher than its peers, reflecting its focus on high-yield consumer and SME lending. CKI's NIM in H111 was 2.9% versus the industry's 2.4%. Its return on assets has not been strong in part due to high personnel and administration expenses (averaging 158bp of average total assets for 2008-2010 versus 113bp for the industry).

CKI reported a low regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.5% and high 132% coverage ratio (inclusive of loan loss reserves booked in retained earnings) at end-H111. Its precautionary-and-below loan ratio improved to 3.9% at end-H111 (system-wide: 3.9%) from a peak of 5.1% in June 2009.

About 53% of its total loans are to consumers, of which 46% are non-mortgage loans including credit card receivables. Unlike other Korean banks, CKI does not have any exposure to the ailing property market in Korea due to Citi's group policy. Nevertheless, Fitch expects loan quality to deteriorate modestly due to the weakening debt-servicing ability of Korea's household sector.

CKI's loans/customer deposits ratio weakened slightly to 105% at end-2010 from 101% at end-2009. Fitch expects securities holdings as a share of total assets to decline from their current high levels; its holdings of securities were increased during the global credit crisis to strengthen the bank's liquidity.

CKI had a Tier 1 ratio of 13.9% at end-H111 under Basel II standardised approach for credit risk. Fitch expects the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to decline through loan growth or dividend payout. CKI historically has maintained its CAR at a high level as a demonstration of Citi's commitment to Korea.

Any significant change in Citi's willingness and/or ability to support CKI will directly affect CKI's IDRs. Upside potential for VR is limited given its moderate profitability and large exposure to unsecured consumer loans. Downside risk for VR could arise if its loan quality deteriorates substantially, leading to significantly weakened capitalization, although Fitch views this as a remote prospect.

With total assets of KRW55.7trn at end-H111, CKI had a 3.4% market share in local deposits. CKI accounted for 2.4% of Citi's total assets at end-2010.

The ratings of CKI are detailed below:

Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; remains on Rating Watch Negative

Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'; remains on Rating Watch Negative

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

Support Rating: '1'; remains on Rating Watch Negative