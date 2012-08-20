版本:
BRIEF-Moody's takes action on $843 million subprime RMBS issued by Citicorp

Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the ratings on two tranches, upgraded the ratings on two tranches and confirmed the ratings on 12 tranches from five subprime RMBS transactions issued by Citicorp.

