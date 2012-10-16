TEXT-S&PBulletin:Citigroup Inc. Ratings Unaffected By Change In CEO

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Citigroup Inc.
(A-/Negative/A-2) are unchanged following the sudden and
immediate departure of Citi's CEO, Vikram Pandit.
On Oct. 16, the board of directors elected Michael Corbat as
the new CEO, effective immediately. Previously, Mr. Corbat ran
Citi's European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) operations
and Citi Holdings.
We expect Mr. Corbat to continue Citi's current strategy of
investing in Citi's international core businesses while winding
down assets in Holdings, the unit that houses Citi's
nonstrategic assets.
Although Mr. Corbat appears to have the background and
skills to execute this plan, and perhaps drive it forward more
expeditiously, the change is sudden, and we would have
anticipated a more gradual transition for a change of this
magnitude. In conjunction with the departure of Mr. Pandit, John
Havens, Citi's president and chief operating officer, resigned.
The company stated that Mr. Havens had already been planning
to retire from Citi by year-end. We are concerned about the lack
of a succession plan for his position and by the potential for
additional senior management turnover. The ratings outlook
remains negative.
We will closely monitor any change in strategy under the new
CEO, with a particular focus on whether Citi engages in riskier
endeavors. Further management turnover or signs of a risker
strategy could have a negative impact on our assessment of
Citi's business position and risk position and, as a result, the
rating on the company.