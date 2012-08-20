版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 07:08 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's takes actions on $831 million subprime RMBS issued by Citigroup

Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings on 11 tranches and confirmed the ratings on 12 tranches from 10 subprime RMBS transactions issued by Citigroup.

