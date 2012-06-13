版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates City National Bank's subordinated debt at A2; outlook is negative

June 13 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of A2 to subordinated debt issued by City National Bank. The rating outlook is negative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐