TEXT: Fitch Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

SYDNEY, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil Limited's (CCA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.

CCA's ratings are supported by its strong and stable trading cash flows derived from a mature Australian business (representing about 70% of operating cash flows) and a strong portfolio of brands. The ratings also incorporates implied support from CCA's major shareholder (with 29.5% interest) The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC: 'A+'/Stable).

"CCA's strong and stable cash flows, which is a key credit strength, is due to the company's leading competitive position in the Australian non-alcoholic beverage sector and its well-positioned brand portfolio," said Vicky Melbourne, Head of Industrials for south east Asia and Australasia at Fitch.

Underpinning the stable earnings is the strong pricing power CCA enjoys in its core Australian carbonated beverage portfolio. Furthermore, the recent and ongoing capital investment in its infrastructure, in particularly in manufacturing and distribution capability has improved CCA's cost structure and earnings growth. Such factors provide a buffer to potential volatility in earnings from raw material costs, increase in competitive pressures and weaker consumer demand.

Under Fitch's parent subsidiary rating linkage methodology, the agency believes there are moderately strong operational and strategic ties between CCA and TCCC. CCA is one of the top-five Coke bottlers globally and, whilst representing less than 5% of TCCC's global volume, allows TCCC to access some strategically important markets. As TCCC does not provide direct financial support to CCA, the rating incorporates implied support.

Ratings could be downgraded if adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR rises above 3x or if funds from operations (FFO) interest cover declines below 4x, on a sustained basis. Fitch projects that these credit metrics will remain around 2.2x and 6x respectively over the period FY11 to FY14. In addition, should Fitch perceive that CCA has become strategically or operationally less significant to TCCC, it is possible that CCA's rating could be downgraded. Noting the company's intentions to grow acquisitively in the alcoholic beverage sector, it is unlikely that free cash flow will be directed towards debt reduction. Furthermore, Fitch expects free cash flow to be impacted by the ongoing capital investment programme and the high dividend payout ratio. In light of these considerations, a positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-24 months.