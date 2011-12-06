TEXT:S&P Corrects CO Hsg & Fin Auth 2005B-3 Rtg To 'AA'

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating to 'AA' from 'BBB' on the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Class II single-family mortgage bonds series 2005B-3. The outlook is stable.

