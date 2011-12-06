TEXT:S&P Corrects CO Hsg & Fin Auth 2005B-3 Rtg To 'AA'

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating to 'AA' from 'BBB' on the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Class II single-family mortgage bonds series 2005B-3. The outlook is stable.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.