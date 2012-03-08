TEXT: S&P Rates Community Health $750M Term Loan 'BB' (Recov: 1)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to the proposed
$750 million senior secured term loan B due 2018 to be borrowed
by CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary
of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated
the loan 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit
rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default. This new issue is an
extension of the company's existing term loan B that matures in
2014.
The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and
the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment
of the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to
our criteria), because of its large, relatively diversified
portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain
reimbursement and spread local market risk over many markets.
The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation
that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.2x will remain
largely unchanged. This viewpoint includes our belief that
Community will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions and not
repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy
to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement
environment and flat patient volume trends (adjusted for
outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability. (For the
latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard
& Poor's research report on Community Health published Feb. 15,
2012.)
