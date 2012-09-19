版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates CompuCom's new credit facilities; affirms B2 CFR

Sept 20 Moody's Investors Service affirmed CompuCom Systems, Inc.'s ("CompuCom" or the "Company") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and assigned a B1 rating to the Company's proposed $470 million first lien credit facility and a B3 rating to its proposed $165 million second lien credit facility.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐