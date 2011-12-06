版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 7日 星期三 07:56 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's changes Comstock Resources' outlook to negative; affirms B1 CFR

Dec 7 Comstock Resources:

