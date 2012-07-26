版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades ConvergEx Holdings, LLC to B2; ratings are under review for further downgrade.

July 27 Moody's downgrades ConvergEx Holdings, LLC to B2; ratings are under review for further downgrade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐