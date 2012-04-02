BRIEF- Moody's affirms Cornell University's (NY) Aa1, Aa1/VMIG 1

Kohl's reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
April 2 Moody's affirms Cornell University's (NY) Aa1, Aa1/VMIG 1 and P-1 debt ratings; outlook revised to stable from negative
Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from online retailers.
* Keek inc - peeks anticipates phase 2 of its PCF will be launched in april 2017
* Stantec ends 2016 with 49.5% increase in gross revenue and announces 11% dividend increase