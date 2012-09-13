TEXT-Corporacio GEO S.A.B. de C.V.

Overview
-- Mexico-based homebuilder Corporacion Geo's revenues and
cash flow generation rose during the first half of 2012, despite
a slowdown in the industry.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' global scale and
'mxBBB+/mxA-2' national scale ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Geo's
financial policy will moderate during the next 18 months and
that its internal cash flow generation will be sufficient to
fund its operations without incurring additional debt.
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BB-' global scale and 'mxBBB+/mxA-2' national
scale ratings on Corporacion GEO S.A.B. de C.V. (Geo). The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Geo's "aggressive" financial risk
profile, with high working-capital requirements and increased
used of debt. The ratings also reflect the concentration of
mortgage origination for the company's homes through Instituto
del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores
(Infonavit) and Fondo de la Vivienda del Instituto de Seguridad
y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Fovissste)
as well as the political risk inherent to these
government-related lenders. Geo's "fair" business risk profile
reflects its position as one of the leading homebuilders in
Mexico that provides it with economies of scale, its
satisfactory profitability, and its broad geographic and product
diversification.
We expect as main assumptions for Geo that the company will
adequately manage the softening in demand as the market is
becoming more mature in the affiliated segment; that its growth
pace will slow down during the next years couple of years at a
rate about 5%; that total debt will gradually reduce slightly
improving its key credit metrics in 2012 and 2013; and that Geo
will continue to access successfully to credit lines to fund its
operations either as working capital loans or construction
bridge loans. By the end of 2012, we expect a mid-single-digit
revenue growth from the sale of about 59,000 units, due to the
company's strategy to moderate seasonality throughout the year
--by minimizing a large proportion of sales in the last quarter
of the year-- and its focus on increasing its penetration in
existing locations rather than investing in new regions in the
intermediate term. We believe that Geo will maintain EBITDA
margins at about 22% thanks to its ability to slightly increase
the average price of its homes (as evidenced during the first
half of the year) and ongoing economies of scale. This margin
compares favorably to that of its peers across Latin America of
about 18%. In the first half of 2012, Geo's unit sales pace was
favorable as it was successful at complying with recent
regulatory changes in the housing industry. In our opinion, Geo
is well positioned to benefit from government incentives through
subsidies and from mortgage availability through public
institutes, which should bode well for its sales performance
through the end of 2012 and in 2013. As of June 30, 2012, Geo
sold 30,173 units, up 8.5% compared with the same period in
2011, out of which 22,577 units through Infonavit; it also
accessed about 10,000 subsidies for its affordable segment.
Nevertheless, free operating cash flow remained negative, as
anticipated payments from customers built up reflecting slower
collection on units not yet collected. We don't expect further
delays during the second half 2012 and, as a result, we project
Geo's cash flows to improve until the end of the year, as it
normalizes its deliveries and therefore its collections. As of
June 30, 2012, total adjusted debt was MXN20.7 billion, which
includes MXN3.2 billion of securitizations and recourse
factoring, MXN2.7 billion related to its machinery leases, and
MXN104 million of pension obligations. The company prepaid most
of its $250 million unsecured notes due 2014 with the proceeds
from its issuance of $400 million unsecured notes due 2022. The
company used the remainder of this issuance to fund
working-capital requirements to complete various projects in
pipeline as well as a small portion of short-term debt. For the
12 months ended June 30, 2012, total debt to EBITDA was 4.2x and
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 12%, compared with
3.0x and 22%, respectively, for the same period of 2011. In our
opinion, Geo's focus on a more moderate revenue growth and a
gradual debt reduction through improving cash flows generation
should strengthen its credit metrics by the end of 2012 and in
2013. Despite the consistent historical rise in debt, we do not
expect the company to incur in additional debt during the
remainder of 2012 and 2013. We project the company will post
flat cash flow generation for year-end. Additionally, we do not
expect a sharp reduction in debt, as the company currently
doesn't have maturities until 2014, because its short-term debt
is mainly comprised of bridge loans. We project total debt to
EBITDA of about 3.9x and FFO to total debt of 17% for 2012, and
3.8x and 19%, respectively, for 2013.
Liquidity
We consider Geo's liquidity to be "less than adequate," as
defined in our criteria, because we project that the company's
sources of liquidity will cover 0.9x of its uses in 2012 and
1.8x in 2013. As of June 30, 2012, Geo's cash in hand was MXN2.6
billion, compared with short-term debt of MXN3.8 billion. After
the company refinanced 78% of its $250 million notes due 2014,
it significantly improved its maturity schedule, lowering the
short-term debt portion of its total debt to 25% in second
quarter from 35% a quarter before. Although this is still a
large portion of its total debt, it's mostly comprised of bridge
loans, which provides further flexibility as they are tied to
the collection of housing projects. Geo obtained waivers for its
credit facilities, as its current unadjusted leverage ratio
exceeds the established limit in its bank agreements of 2.8x net
debt to EBITDA. The breach was partly related to its adoption of
IFRS. However, this breach does not constitute an acceleration
event. We believe the company could require additional waivers
or that it will negotiate a definite new limit, as we expect it
to maintain a net leverage ratio of about 3.0x during the next
18 months. Geo is currently in compliance with the financial
covenants for its bonds.
Recovery Rating
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report
on Geo to be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company's current alignment with industry requirements will
allow it to sustain its sales performance in the next years. In
addition, we project that a more moderate financial policy will
lead to stronger credit metrics by the end of 2012 driven by an
improved cash flow generation. We also expect the company to
maintain sound cash reserves without incurring additional debt
during the next 18 months. We could lower the ratings if Geo's
adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.0x by year end 2012 due to
higher-than-expected investments or depleted liquidity. We could
raise the ratings if the company generates free operating cash
flow above our expectations, leading to adjusted total debt to
EBITDA of less than 2.5x, which could only occur if it paid down
debt significantly in the intermediate term.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family
Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Corporacion GEO S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBBB+/Stable/mxA-2
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 4