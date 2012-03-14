BRIEF: Moody's rates Supervielle Créditos 58, a personal loan securitization in Argentina

UPDATE 2-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews -source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
14 March Moody's rates Supervielle Créditos 58, a personal loan securitization in Argentina
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December