BRIEF-Moody's rates CSG's secured debt Ba1

Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service rated CSG Systems International Inc.'s ("CSG") $250 million new Senior Secured Credit Facilities due 2017 at Ba1 and affirmed CSG's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Ba3 and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The ratings outlook is stable.

