BRIEF-Moody's changes CTI's outlook to stable; B2 CFR affirmed

July 24 Moody's Investors Services has changed the rating outlook of CTI Foods Holding Co., LLC's (CTI) to stable from positive to reflect the expected near term tightening of its liquidity profile and increased leverage due to borrowings used to finance the acquisition of AFA Foods' (AFA) Pennsylvania processing facility and other capital investments.

