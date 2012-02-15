TEXT: S&P Rates Community Health Proposed Revolver 'BB' (Recov: 1)

-- U.S. hospital operator Community Health Systems is replacing its $750 million revolver with a new $700 million revolver and is issuing a new $500 million term loan A, using the proceeds from the term loan to reduce the outstanding balance under a 2014 maturity.

-- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed new revolver and term loan A.

-- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, as debt levels remain unchanged and operating trends are within our current expectations.

-- Our stable rating outlook represents our expectation that chronic reimbursement pressure and modest acquisition activity may limit the likelihood of positive changes in the company's credit profile for the foreseeable future.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc.'s proposed $700 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and $500 million term loan A due 2016.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the new term loan to refinance a portion of the outstanding balance on its term loan B due 2014.

The ratings on Community reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as defined in our criteria. The ratings reflect our expectation of high-single-digit revenue growth, supported by a mid-single-digit organic growth rate after recent results that partly were reimbursement-driven, and modest acquisition activity. The company remains acquisitive, but we believe acquisitions will stay moderate, and expect management to extend its success in improving acquired underperforming hospitals. We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, this is entirely on the upcoming adoption of an accounting change regarding the provision for bad debt. On a comparable basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and weak patient volume to be factors driving a small decline in EBITDA margin.

We view Community's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.2x will remain largely unchanged. This viewpoint includes our belief that Community' will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability.

We view the company's business risk as fair because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement, and spread local market risk over many markets. Community's hospitals are the only provider of inpatient acute care in nearly two-thirds of its mostly rural markets. This sole-provider status adds, in our view, an element of predictability regarding demand for its services. However, this is tempered by the risks to pricing as third-party payors seek to limit the rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. This profile is superior to all its rated peers except for HCA Inc. Our business risk assessment also considers our view of the still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still weak overall economic conditions that have contributed to Community's generally weak patient volume trends.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008